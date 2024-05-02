US Consulting Firm Wins Development Road Contract

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved several measures related to the Development Road project.

These include authorizing the Ministry of Transport to contract with the US consulting firm Oliver Wyman for advisory services, bypassing government contract execution rules.

The project is exempt from certain investment project registration requirements. The investment company will reimburse all consultancy contract fees paid by the Ministry of Transport. The director general of the Iraq Railways Company is empowered to sign the contract.

(Source: PMO)

