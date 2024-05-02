Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS - Kuwait called for rapid intervention and suitable measures to protect global cultural heritage from climate change impacts.

KUWAIT - Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Kuwait Chung Byung-Ha handed Kuwaiti Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dawood Marafi an honorary Taekwondo black belt, the highest sports honor in ROK.

GAZA - The medical team of Kuwait Society for Relief announced conducting 40 surgeries in the first day of work in the Gaza Strip at the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis and Kuwait specialized hospital in Rafah City, south of the Gaza Strip.

AMMAN - Around 26 trucks laden with Kuwaiti aid arrived in the Jordanian capital Amman en route to the Gaza Strip, the country's Red Crescent Society (KRCS) chief Maha Al-Barjas said.

AMMAN - Palestinian and Syrian refugees residing in Jordan were the recipients of healthcare aid through a relief program launched by Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), the charity's chief Maha Al-Barjas said.

RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs reported that two residents of Gaza Strip who were arrested by the Israeli occupation forces recently have been martyred under torture at Israeli occupation jails.

BEIRUT - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen announced a one billion Euros (USD 1.70 billion) financial assistance package to Lebanon that will be dispersed this year until 2027.

ANKARA - The Turkish Trade Ministry announced the suspension of all trade operations with the Israeli occupation until it allows the unrestricted flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.

AMMAN - The Israeli occupation air force attacked a military site near Damascus where eight military personnel were injured besides some material damage.

NEW YORK - A group of 10 Emergency Directors from UN agencies and non-governmental organizations wrapped up a joint mission to Sudan to sound the alarm over the absolutely devastating situation across the country, including a growing risk of famine. (end)

ibi









MENAFN02052024000071011013ID1108168950