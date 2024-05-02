Drake And Rihanna Will Return To Tiktok After Universal Feud Ends

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " Universal Music Group NV has reached a deal TikTok that will bring its artists' songs back to the social media platform, ending a months-long standoff that saw performers including Drake and Rihanna pulled from the network.

The deal includes better pay for songwriters and artists, new promotional agreements and protections against AI-generated music, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. Artists including Drake, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Bob Dylan will be available on the app within one to two weeks, TikTok said.

TikTok has become a key hub for pop artists to distribute new music and interact with their audiences and the platform's more-than 1 billion users had been able to put clips of songs in the background of their short video posts. But the world's biggest record label began pulling its content off of TikTok after months of contract negotiations between the two companies failed.

Read More: Universal Music Group Pulls Music From TikTok After Talks Fail Songs by Taylor Swift, the biggest star in Universal Music's collection, resurfaced on TikTok last month - a move that threatened to undermine Universal Music's position in its negotiations with the social media company. Swift, who released The Tortured Poets Department in April, independently controls where her music is available.

While Thursday's statement was light on details, the agreement hits on longstanding complaints in the music industry. Labels have long raised concerns about whether the platform compensates artists fairly for their work. Sony Music Entertainment Inc. had also temporarily pulled its music from the service. Universal Music had previously accused TikTok of“trying to build a music-based business without paying fair value for the music.”“Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group,” Shou Chew, chief executive officer of ByteDance Ltd.-owned TikTok, said in the statement.

Universal Music's shares rose as much as 2.5% in Amsterdam on Thursday. TikTok accounts for only about 1% of Universal Music's revenue, the label said in an open letter in January.

After markets closed in Europe, Universal Music reported first-quarter profit that exceeded analysts' estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings rose to €591 million , exceeding the €552 million average of estimates. Revenue grew 5.8% to €2.59 billion. The companies will work together to“realize new monetization opportunities” using TikTok's growing e-commerce features as part of the deal. Artists will gain access to new tools, improved analytics and integrated ticketing capabilities, the companies said in the statement. With assistance from Vlad Savov. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

