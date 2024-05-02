Amgen Soars After CEO Gives Update On Experimental Obesity Drug

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " Amgen Inc.'s shares soared in late trading after its chief executive officer said he was“very encouraged” by early results from a study of the company's experimental obesity drug, MariTide.
“We recognize the significant interest in obesity,” Amgen CEO Robert Bradway said Thursday on a call with investors.“We are confident in MariTide's differentiated profile and believe it will address important unmet medical needs.” Amgen shares rose as much as 12% after US markets closed. If the gain holds into Friday's regular trading, Amgen will be set for its biggest intraday increase since 2009. The Thousand Oaks, California-based company has emerged as a potential competitor to Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S, whose dominance of the weight-loss market so far remains unchallenged. Demand for anti-obesity drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy is so insatiable that Bloomberg Intelligence's estimate for $80 billion in annual sales by 2030 is now looking conservative, analyst Michael Shah said after Lilly raised its annual forecast earlier this week on demand for the therapies.
Read More: Amgen's Weight-Loss Drug Shows Lasting Results in Early Study Amgen is already investing in building out production capacity for MariTide, even though it's still in mid-stage studies and hasn't been submitted for regulatory approval. The company is planning late-stage studies in obesity, obesity-related conditions and diabetes, Bradway said on the call. The drug will likely be delivered in a handheld autoinjector that's used monthly. The company will focus on MariTide and discontinue development of another, earlier-stage drug called AMG 786, Jay Bradner, Amgen's R&D chief, said on the call.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
MENAFN02052024007365015876ID1108168722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.