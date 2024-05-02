Guarujá’S Secluded Coastal Gems

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) April kicked off with a journey to Guarujá, weaving together beloved memories and fresh revelations in a place both well-known and mysteriously abundant with hidden gems.



Known for more than its proximity, Guarujá offers quality lodging, diverse eateries, and beachfront amenities, perfect for a special celebration in February.



Accommodations at Hotel Doral Guarujá on Praia da Enseada combined luxury with convenience.



The nearby Enseada neighborhood boasted an array of dining options and shopping venues, ensuring a seamless beach experience.



Let's delve into the beaches discovered, each previously unknown yet strikingly beautiful:

1. Praia do Éden









Location: Between Praia da Enseada and Praia de Pernambuco



Access: Through Sorocotuba Condominium; parking at R$ 16.00 includes bathroom and shower use. A brief, rugged trail of about 100 steps leads to the beach.



Amenities: The beach features one kiosk; visitors should bring their own beach gear and snacks. Insect repellent is recommended.

Sea Conditions: Waters are calm and clear but deepen quickly. A lookout nearby allows for turtle spotting.







Location: Between Praia da Enseada and Praia de Pernambuco



Access: Entry is free through Sorocotuba Condominium, secured by a scenic, camera-monitored stairway of about 400 steps.



Amenities: A resident-exclusive restaurant is available; no beach tents are provided.

Sea Conditions: The water is tranquil and crystal clear, ideal for family outings with its flat, sandy shores.







Location: Past Praia de Pernambuco, toward Bertioga



Access: Via Iporanga Condominium; free parking is available but limited to about 100 spots, filling up quickly.



Amenities: The path to the beach is surrounded by lush local vegetation, with amenities reserved for residents.



Additional Features: Features a beautiful, easily accessible waterfall.

Sea Conditions: Waters are slightly wavy and less clear, influenced by dark sediments from surrounding trees.



2. Praia do Sorocotuba3. Praia do IporangaThese hidden gems in Guarujá unveiled untouched beauty and offered an enriching coastal experience.Staying at Hotel Doral Guarujá enhanced the visit, providing not only luxurious accommodations and amenities like a heated pool and seafront suites but also warm hospitality that made the stay memorable.This exploration not only celebrated a special occasion but deepened connections to this picturesque Brazilian locale.