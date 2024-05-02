Weather And Pests Impact Argentine Corn And Soy Forecast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange recently revised Argentina's 2023–24 corn production forecast downward to 46.5 million tons, down from a previous estimate of 49.5 million tons.



This reduction is largely due to the destructive impact of the corn leafhopper and unfavorable weather conditions two months prior.















In affected areas, experts expect the leafhopper, a vector for spiroplasma and other plant diseases, to leave an average of 17% of the corn crop unharvested.

















Despite thermal stress exacerbating the situation, farmers have harvested only 22.1% of the crop so far.















This season's corn output might be the lowest in seven years, barring the drought-impacted 2017/18 and 2022/23 seasons.

























Soybean production forecasts may drop below 51 million tons due to adverse weather conditions and lower yields.





























Overall grain production for the 2023–24 season is expected to reach about 136 million tons.



This slight increase over earlier projections is due to expanded planting areas and improved yield expectations for summer crops.

















However, this increase in global production, particularly from the United States, is poised to affect market prices and stock levels. It could potentially lead to a downturn in prices.









These developments are significant, as Argentina is the world's third-largest corn exporter and a major supplier of soy oil and meal.









Any fluctuations in its agricultural output can impact global food prices and supply chains. This emphasizes the country's crucial role in the international market.









This situation highlights the interconnected nature of global agriculture and the broad implications of local crop conditions on worldwide markets.

