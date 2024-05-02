Shares On The Rise Following Partnership News With Major Potato Chip Brand

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This firm focuses on gaming and provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. And news of a new partnership is sending shares higher.

%Gaming company %ESEEntertainment (TSXV: $ESE) (OTC: $ENTEF) provides a range of services to leading video game developers. Today, it announced a partnership with Pringles for the Samsung Galaxy Ultraliga esports tournament. This partnership is being facilitated by SPORTFIVE and marks one of Pringles' largest engagements in esports to date.

Pringles, which is owned by the Kellogg Company, has a notable history in esports and previously sponsored the 2019-2020 League of Legends European Championship (LEC) and collaborated with the G2 Esports team.

Jedrzej Steszewski, Director of EU Operations of ESE, commented,“ Pringles' involvement in the Samsung Galaxy Ultraliga is a significant milestone for us. It's a promising start to the season for League of Legends enthusiasts in Europe and the surrounding region."

As the new partner, the Pringles brand will be prominently featured in all league-related materials, on social media profiles, during Polsat Games channel broadcasts, and on co-streams with popular creators. The brand's presence will be further amplified with a special Pringles commercial designed for gaming enthusiasts and esports fans, which will be aired during online broadcast breaks.

Both Canadian and U.S. shares of ESE were trading up in late morning trade.