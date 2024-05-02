Westjet Group Outlines Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST JOHN'S, Canada – WestJet Group CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech, today concluded his inaugural visit to Atlantic Canada in St John's, Newfoundland, where he was joined by key stakeholders and community members to discuss the Group's expanding presence across the region.

Von Hoensbroech highlighted the WestJet Group's renewed commitment to the region, as exhibited by network enhancements unfolding across the province's key airports this summer, including; increased east-to-west domestic air service seamlessly connecting Canadians from coast-to-coast, and enhanced leisure service, accomplished through the resumption of seasonal transatlantic service to London (Gatwick) and increased north to south air service providing access to popular sun destinations in the winter.

“We have heard loud and clear from both the city and the province on the importance of the WestJet Group's presence in the region. We are committed to leveraging our aircraft to further enhance Atlantic Canada's accessibility through thoughtful and targeted air connections, facilitating critical domestic, leisure and global air links to St John's and the broader province,” said von Hoensbroech.

In his remarks, von Hoensbroech provided a comprehensive overview of the WestJet Group's ongoing investments in Newfoundland and Labrador, demonstrating confidence in the airline's future presence in supporting the region:

Transatlantic flights reconnecting Newfoundland and Labrador to the world

Elevating its growth strategy, the WestJet Group has reached significant milestones, bolstering the province's network in 2024:



May 1, 2024, the WestJet Group restarted the highly anticipated service between St John's and London (Gatwick), providing the community with non-stop service to one of Europe's most popular global travel hubs, filling the largest air access gap for the province.

This summer, St John's will gain a 35 per cent increase in seat capacity, as a result of the WestJet Group's investments, compared to 2023.

The WestJet Group will operate 36 weekly flights out of St John's International Airport, during peak summer this year, a 20 per cent increase in total weekly flights, compared to 2023. The WestJet Group will return service to Deer Lake this spring, with new non-stop seasonal service to Calgary on May 18, 2024, and the restart of service to Toronto on May 16, 2024.

The WestJet Group fulfills promise to satisfy demand through network schedule

The WestJet Group continues to elevate the province's air connectivity by delivering the following network enhancements:



In alignment with the airline's strategy, the WestJet Group is providing St John's with convenient access to popular leisure destinations, including year-round connectivity to Orlando, Florida and extended seasonal service to Tampa, Florida.

Ensuring St John's remains well-connected to Western Canada, the WestJet Group will provide St John's with year-round connectivity to WestJet's global hub in Calgary, where guests are one flight away from an expansive list of international destinations, including Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan.

This year, the WestJet Group will provide direct connectivity to twelve unique destinations out of St John's, including four domestic destinations, two transborder destinations, five popular sun destinations, along with a transatlantic connection to London. As an integral part of the WestJet Group, Sunwing will provide non-stop access to five key sun destinations, including Montego Bay, Cancun, Cayo Coco, Matanzas and Punta Cana from three critical communities in Newfoundland and Labrador, including, St John's, Deer Lake and Gander in 2024.

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

