More Than 150 Countries And International Organizations Invited To Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Invitations to participate in the Global Peace Summit have been sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations.

According to Ukrinform, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, announced this on Ukrainian television.

"The invitations have just been sent out... to more than 150 countries and international organizations. It's too early to talk about confirmation, about the number of countries that will participate. Nevertheless, I can say for sure that these are countries from all continents. And, of course, these are the so-called Global South countries," Yermak said.

He recalled that the number of participants in the Global Peace Summit has been growing steadily - from more than 20 countries in Copenhagen to 84 countries in Davos.

"Of course, we expect a considerable number of participants. This is very important because it will be another confirmation that all these countries... are really concerned about a just peace. And without the victory of a just peace in Ukraine, it is impossible to believe that the same thing will not happen in any corner of our planet," the head of the Presidential Office said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Global Peace Summit is an international meeting to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 at the level of the leaders of the countries participating in the Ukrainian Peace Formula.