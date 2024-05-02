Child And Adult Killed As Russian Troops Shell Village Of Memryk In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the village of Memryk, Donetsk region, killing two people and wounding two others.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were killed and two wounded by shelling of Memryk in the Novohrodivka community. Among the dead is a 12-year-old child. Two wounded were taken to the hospital," Filashkin wrote.

He noted that the Russians used Grad multiple rocket launchers to shell Memryk this evening. According to preliminary information, seven private houses were damaged.

The regional governor called on all residents of the front-line settlements to evacuate, especially families with children.