Chetu Foundation Celebrates Earth Day With Family-Focused Volunteerism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) To celebrate Earth Day, the Chetu Foundation, the philanthropic entity of global software solutions and support services provider Chetu, rallied 40 team members, many of whom brought their children, to remove invasive species and plant native shrubs and trees at Markham Park.



"We wanted to create a shared experience where our team members could beautify our local park and bring their children to a fun Earth Day event," said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. 'Teaching our children the importance of the environment is crucial for the future of our planet.'



Arvind Garg, a senior project manager at Chetu, brought his 5-year-old son to Markham Park.



"Taking part in Earth Day activities creates a sense of environmental responsibility in our children," Garg said. "I loved that my son and I could volunteer with the Chetu community, making a difference in our local environment."



Sara Jarossy, Markham Park Naturalist, said she was grateful that Chetu volunteers came out on Earth Day.



"They helped protect our native plants and create a healthy environment for all to enjoy. Thank you all again for all the hard work you guys did. The garden looks amazing!" Jarossy said.



Planting for the Future at Chetu Campus:



In addition to the Markham Park event, Chetu team members planted four native trees on the company's Sunrise campus. The newly planted trees include one Dahoon Holly and three Pigeon Plums.



"Planting trees is a simple yet powerful way to improve our environment," Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu, said. "These trees will provide shade and beauty and contribute to cleaner air and a healthier ecosystem for our community."



For more information, please visit chetufoundation.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



About Chetu Foundation:



Founded in 2018, the Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children," "Improving the Quality of Life," "Giving Back to Communities," and "Creating and Sustaining Change." For more information, visit chetufoundation.



