Kuwaiti Relief Program Delivers Medical Aid To Refugees In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 2 (KUNA) -- Palestinian and Syrian refugees residing in Jordan were the recipients of healthcare aid through a relief program launched by Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Thursday, the charity's chief Maha Al-Barjas said on Thursday.

The program entails conducting critical surgeries on some 90 patients suffering from an array of ailments, she told the press after launching the endeavor undertaken by a team of healthcare professionals, led by Kuwaiti physicians.

The venerable Kuwaiti charity is no stranger to such initiatives, having launched similar programs in the past in conjunction with its counterparts in region, she added, saying these endeavors date back to more than a decade.

On the purpose of the program, Kuwaiti otolaryngologist Dr. Khaled Al-Sabeeh said it is tantamount to a message of support for the world's most hapless people, in addition to an effort to mitigate the misery they are living in. (end)

