PJS: 135 Journalists Killed In Israeli Occupation Attacks Since Oct.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) said on Thursday that 135 journalists have been killed since October 7, including 33 journalists since the beginning of 2024.

This came in a press conference by the Head of the Freedom Committee at the PJS, Mohammad Al-Laham, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, stressing that the occupation forces arrested 100 journalists.

Al-Laham confirmed the death of 33 families as the result of targeting journalists' homes with rockets, 18 journalists were wounded by bullets and 19 by shrapnel from rockets and missiles, in addition to the destruction of 86 offices and institutions.

He pointed out the harassment, severe beatings, Israeli occupation usage of gas and sound bombs against journalists in the West Bank, threats and attacks by Zionist settlers, interrogations, fines, equipment destruction and home raids.

Al-Laham said that the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza led to the termination of 25 local radio stations.

On his part, the representative of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Monir Zaarour stressed at the conference the need to stand by Palestinian journalists, explaining that work is underway to submit a file for Palestinian journalists who were killed during the "war of extermination" to be submitted to the International Criminal Court.

On the other hand, members of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Central Committee of the Fatah movement and journalists organized a protest in front of the syndicate's headquarters to protest the killing, targeting and prosecution of Palestinian journalists.

Participants chanted slogans calling for the protection of journalists and the Israeli occupation to take accountability for its crimes, and carried pictures of martyred journalists. (end)

