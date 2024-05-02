Two Gazan Prisoners Reportedly Died At Israeli Occupation Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs reported Thursday that two residents of Gaza Strip who were arrested by the Israeli occupation forces recently have been martyred under torture at Israeli occupation jails.

In a joint statement, the Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners Club identified the two martyrs as Dr. Adnan Al-Barsh, 50, a consultant at the orthopedic section of Al-Shifaa Hospital in Gaza, and Ismael Khedr, 33.

Dr. Al-Barsh was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces while on duty along with other physicians at the hospital in December 2023; he was tortured at Ofer Prison before martyrdom on April 19.

Khedr was also tortured to death and his body was handed over to the Palestinian authorities at Karm Abu-Salem crossing point on the eastern borders of Gaza Strip.

The two fatalities took to 18 the number of Palestinian prisoners who were tortured to death, according to the statement. (end)

