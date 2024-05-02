UNGA Council Of Presidents Gathering Opens In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 2 (KUNA) -- The meeting of the Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNCPGA) kicked off in Doha on Thursday, chaired by UNCPGA Chairman Han Seung-soo.

Addressing the gathering, Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Muraikhi said that Qatar's unwavering support for the Office of the UNGA President reflects its commitment to the UN goals, hoping that the Doha Declaration would be adopted as the final document of the event.

Seung-soo thanked Qatar for hosting the meeting and lauded the UNCPGA as an important reference in today'ss geopolitical context.

He voiced hope that the gathering would be a platform to make use of the previous presidents' accumulated experience.

For his part, UNGA President for the 78th session Dennis Francis expressed thanks to Qatar for hosting the UNCPGA event, wishing that the latest challenges of the multilateral system, including Sudan, Haiti, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, would be discussed during the meeting.

The two-day gathering revolves around a host of key issues, chiefly the situation in the Middle East, Gaza, Ukraine, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and the UN Summit of the Future 2024 due in September. (end)

