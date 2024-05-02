UN Estimates Gaza Requires At Least 16 Years To Reconstruct Destroyed Homes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 2 (Petra)-- A U.N. report revealed that the reconstruction of Gaza's destroyed homes would likely take 16 years, a report that was made public on Thursday said.The Israeli bombardment of the busy strip for nearly seven months has resulted in billions of dollars' worth of damage, reducing many of the high-rise concrete buildings to piles; a U.N. official described the scene as a "moonscape" of desolation, Reuters reported.About 80,000 homes have been destroyed in a confrontation that began on October 7, according to Palestinian data. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli strikes.