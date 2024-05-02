Iraq Students Rally For Gaza And US Campus Protests

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Baghdad, Iraq: Dozens of Iraqi university students and professors rallied Thursday at a Baghdad campus in solidarity with Gaza and pro-Palestinian protests at US universities, AFP correspondents said.

Iraqi Education Minister Naeem al-Aboudi earlier this week expressed his support for the "free voices in universities" around the world, and called for protests in solidarity with the embattled Gaza Strip.

Students at Al-Nahrain University waved the Palestinian and Iraqi flags.

"With all that is happening to our people in Gaza... of course I must be among the first to come to raise our voice," student Aya Kader, 20, said.

"It is very positive to see the Palestinian flag being waved at American universities," she said.

Weeks-long pro-Palestinian protests that have swept campuses across the United States have "encouraged us", she added.

Students and professors also carried banners calling for a "free Palestine", with some wearing the keffiyeh scarf that has long been a symbol of the Palestinian cause.

"We are here to tell them to stop the killing and to thank the free voices around the world," said Professor Jomaa Salman, head of the engineering faculty.

"If the storming of Columbia University had happened in another country, especially in a third world country, they would have moved heaven on earth."

The Iraqi embassy in Washington called Wednesday for "restraint, calm, respect for human rights and peaceful expression" as unrest over Israel's war in Gaza simmered on US campuses.

Iraq does not recognise Israel while all Iraqi political factions support the Palestinian people.

In 2019, popular protests broke out in Iraq against the ruling establishment, and a security crackdown left more than 600 people killed.

The United States is Israel's largest military supplier.

Student protesters on American campuses say they are expressing solidarity with Palestinians in the war-devastated Gaza Strip, prompting large-scale police arrests.