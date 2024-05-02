E-Commerce/Auto Stocks In Play - Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Soars On Record Earnings

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA ), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The stock is trending and one of the notable gainers on record first quarter earnings.

The stock is trading at $114.33, up $27.25, over 31%, with a day's high of $122.29 on volume of over 18 Million shares.

Carvana announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Carvana's complete first quarter 2024 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of its Investor Relations website.

"In the first quarter, we delivered our best results in company history, validating our long-held belief that Carvana's online retail model can drive industry-leading profitability while delivering industry-leading customer experiences. We reached new Q1 milestones for all key profitability metrics while also growing 16% year over year," says Ernie Garcia, Carvana Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "With these strong results, significant fundamental margin opportunities ahead, and a nationwide infrastructure that can support multiples of our current scale, we have never been more confident in our opportunity to become the largest and most profitable automotive retailer and to buy and sell millions of cars."

Q1 2024 Highlights

In Q1 2024, Carvana sold 91,878 retail units (+16% YoY) for total revenue of $3.061 billion (+17% YoY) while reaching new profitability milestones, including:

Record Q1 Net Income of $49 million2 and Net Income margin of 1.6%

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $235 million

Record 7.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin, higher than all U.S. publicly traded automotive retailers in Q1

Record GAAP Operating Income of $134 million

Record Q1 Total Gross Profit per Unit ("GPU") of $6,432 (+$2,129 YoY) and Non-GAAP Total GPU of $6,802 (+$2,006 YoY)

