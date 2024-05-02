(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) INNIO Group's 2023 Sustainability Report: Progress in Implementing Corporate Sustainability Goals





INNIO Group has published its Sustainability Report for 2023.

Making progress together

is the fourth annual non-financial report from INNIO Group.

INNIO Group Employees

The report documents INNIO Group's progress since defining its baseline goals in 2020, providing information on sustainability initiatives, projects, and metrics. In 2023, INNIO Group's total greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1, 2, and 3) decreased by 1.3% or 76,340 metric tons of CO2

equivalents compared to the previous year.

Significant progress also was made in the supply chain, with 80% of the top 200 suppliers committing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

At the same time, the company continues to work towards creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. The proportion of female employees in INNIO Group increased by almost 4% compared to 2022 and by 7.5% over the last three years, reaching 18.1% at the end of 2023.

This highlights INNIO Group's progress in all three defined core areas of sustainability:



Low-carbon and circular products

- supporting customers in their biggest challenges by providing innovative solutions that benefit people and the planet

Supply chain and production resilience

- incorporating ESG aspects of environment, social, and governance into INNIO Group's business activities, including transparent reporting on the company's performance Responsible operations and social responsibility

- employing a diverse, inclusive, and engaged workforce that is committed to the community and improving their quality of life

"Sustainability is key to a future-proof economy. Our entire INNIO team can be proud of last year's achievements," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO Group. "Initiatives like our

'Ready for H2'

technology are a central part of our corporate strategy. We promote sustainable solutions and drive the hydrogen economy and decarbonization in the energy sector."

Marcin Kawa, VP Sustainability at INNIO Group, emphasized INNIO Group's comprehensive approach to sustainability. "With the introduction of the ESG hub software last year, we can systematize processes around sustainability controls," said Kawa. "We are well positioned to significantly intensify projects for CO2

reduction, circular economy, and efficient resource use."

In the "Progress and Performance" chapter and in an overview of the 2023 Sustainability Report's key performance indicators, INNIO Group illustrates its collaborative approach to advancing the energy transition and decarbonization. Additionally, a separate section of the report addresses activities, initiatives, programs, and the concrete implementation of decarbonizing the energy sector while fostering employee growth.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myPlant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO Group is individual in scope, but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO Group is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). Through a service network in more than 100 countries, a team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 57,000 engines that INNIO Group has delivered globally.

INNIO Group's ESG strategy has been recognized and awarded by esteemed rating agencies such as Sustainalytics and EcoVadis. Additionally, the company's near-term climate targets until 2030 have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For more information, visit INNIO Group's website at

. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on

X

(formerly known as Twitter) and

LinkedIn .

INNIO, Jenbacher, myPlant, Waukesha are trademarks in the European Union or elsewhere owned by INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co OG or one of its affiliates. All other trademarks and company names are property of their respective owners.

In general, "Ready for H2" Jenbacher units can be converted to operate on up to 100% hydrogen in the future. Details on the cost and timeline for a future conversion may vary and need to be clarified individually.

