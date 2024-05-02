RMA Hired By City Of Sarasota For Professional Consulting Services Firm To Execute Economic Development Market Analysis And Visioning

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The award-winning economic development firm, RMA (), is proud to have been selected by the City of Sarasota to conduct an Economic Development Market Analysis and Visioning for the City, including its business districts and neighborhoods. RMA's findings will be the basis for an economic development strategic plan which will incorporate the goals and activities that will build upon Sarasota's opportunities, while supporting area needs through resource allocation.







“RMA has helped revitalize numerous cities and CRA districts throughout the state, and we are honored to now be working with the beautiful City of Sarasota,” said Adriane Esteban, RMA Senior Project Manager.“We see tremendous potential for economic advancement within Sarasota, while preserving its serene beauty and natural charm.”

During the next few months, the RMA team will be conducting on-site assessments and reviewing economic and other data sets to fully understand the opportunities and obstacles present in the City's retail, real estate, and economic climate. In addition, there will be a public involvement component where the Project Team will hold meetings with residents, business owners, and local economic development partners to understand perspectives on the City's potential. These immersive experiences, along with RMA's economic analysis tools, allow the team to develop an analysis that connects with and enhances a community's innate identity and character, while balancing financial and market feasibility with economic vibrancy and regulatory efficiency. The project is expected to be completed by October.

Located on Florida's Gulf Coast, Sarasota is a world-class community and a prime tourism destination. The City initiated this analysis to examine data which illustrates current and anticipated market conditions in order to differentiate the City from other local municipalities. The study has multiple objectives focused on highlighting Sarasota's competitive viability including identifying targeted industries, redevelopment opportunities, land availability, and workforce capability.

For this project, RMA will be partnering with RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture firm and Daedulus Advisory Services, a firm that specializes in Public Private Partnerships and Infrastructure.

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design, and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment,“Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.” Learn more: .

About the City of Sarasota:

Distinguished by U.S. News and World Report as the No. 5 Best Place to Live in the U.S. and the top place in Florida, the City of Sarasota is a diverse and inclusive community located on Florida's Suncoast with 56,000 year-round residents, several internationally recognized cultural arts venues, stunning sunsets along Lido Beach and Major League spring training baseball with the Baltimore Orioles. Learn more at .

