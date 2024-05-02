CBJ Maintains Interest Rates Unchanged

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Open Market Operations Committee of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Thursday decided to keep interest rates on monetary policy instruments unchanged.

The bank affirmed its "full" commitment to closely following up on developments related to the performance of the national economy, especially monetary and banking indicators, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The CBJ said that this move coincides with close follow-up of global economic developments, performance of financial and commodity markets, and plans of regional and global central bank monetary policies to counter inflation-related pressures. The bank also affirmed its readiness to take all necessary measures to ensure continuity of maintaining the Kingdom's monetary stability, as well as safety and resilience of Jordan's banking system.



