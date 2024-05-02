US Dollar Credit Supply: Primary Markets Remain Busy

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary

Corporate supply remains large and well in demand

Corporate supply totalled US$48bn in April, up on last year's US$31bn in April. As such YTD supply remains ahead of most previous years, with the exception of the record-breaking, Covid-19 driven supply in 2020. Much of this is front loading as we expect a slower second half to the year due to some more uncertainties around the economic environment and upcoming elections.

Financial supply still running ahead of previous years

Financial supply totalled US$48bn in April, up on last year's US$29.5bn, but shy of the monthly numbers we have seen in previous Aprils. On a YTD basis, supply has accumulated up to US$255bn, still ahead of previous years.