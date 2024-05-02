Eight Teams To Contest M350,000 Nedbank 8

(MENAFN- The Post) Eight teams will battle it out for M350,000 in total prize money when the Nedbank 8 roars into life this weekend at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena.

The money is an M100,000 increase on last year's sponsorship and the benefactors are the top eight teams from the just concluded A-Division league campaign – Mzamane, Kick4Life, Lilemela and Maroala from the north stream and Majantja, Swallows, Members and Qoaling Highlanders from the South.

The Nedbank 8 will start at the quarterfinal stage on Saturday and Sunday where teams from the same stream have been kept apart in the draw, and the knockout competition will climax next weekend with the semi-finals and final.

Nedbank 8 Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday

Maroala vs. Qoaling Highlanders (13:00)

Kick4Life Juventude vs. Swallows (15:00)

Sunday

Mzamane vs. Members FC (13:00)

Lilemela vs. Majantja (15:00)

Speaking at Tuesday's tournament launch, Nedbank marketing manager Sekonyela Matamane said discussions are ongoing to finalise prize monies for teams and players, but the winning club is expected to walk away with more than the M25,000 that last year's champions pocketed.

“We have a history that we like, we celebrate it and we protect it,” Matamane said.

“Last year we supported the competition with 250 000, this year when we write (the history of the Nedbank 8), that two (hundred thousand) will be three (hundred thousand). By saying that, it means we have added M100 000 to improve the tournament,” he added.

The financial increase is music to the ears of the teams because the Nedbank 8 gifts them a much-needed financial windfall.

Not only does the money collected help the two teams that have won promotion to the Vodacom Premier League, which are Mzamane and Majantja this year, it goes a long way for the six other sides returning to the A-Division next season.

A-Division Management Committee (ADMACO) chairman Tšeliso Ramatla said that is what makes the Nedbank 8 important to the clubs, because it is a chance for them to make some money to help with team expenses.

“Take this opportunity, show a high level (of performance) because it is not easy to have competitions in the league,” Ramatla said to the eight teams.

“In the elite league (Vodacom Premier League) there is only one competition they play, then we wait for this one. The teams' management know how difficult it is, they know their expenses for the whole season,” he continued.

Ramatla also urged the teams to understand and follow tournament rules.

He said the 2023/24 has been a difficult one for ADMACO because they had many cases that were caused by teams not being able to interpret laws properly.

Ramatla, who is an executive member of Vodacom Premier League champions Bantu, said he hopes there are repeats in the Nedbank 8.

“This season there were many challenges, teams interpret the law how they want and because they do that we had many cases,” Ramatla said.“Teams do not want to read the laws. I know because I run a team, I am in Bantu's management.”

“I know you don't read the laws and when things don't according to your thinking it brings us cases,” Ramatla continued.“I trust we are done with that and we are getting into this tournament with no complaints.”