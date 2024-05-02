EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Sale of Crans Montana Ski Resort

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102

Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 2 May 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Group” ) is pleased to announce an important step in the Group's disposal programme.



Today, CPIPG completed the sale of our ski resort business in Crans Montana, Switzerland, which includes approximately 84% of the shares of Remontées Mécaniques Crans Montana Aminona (CMA) SA, the company owning and operating the Crans Montana ski lifts, as well as several assets and properties relating to on-mountain activities. The purchaser is Vail Resorts, Inc., and the gross transaction value is more than CHF 100 million.



Cash received by CPIPG will be used to reduce leverage. The Group expects to announce further disposals soon and will continue to keep our stakeholders updated.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:



Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

