Northern Data Group's cutting-edge colocation provider, Ardent Data Centers, breaks ground on upgrade to Pittsburgh data center

Pittsburgh data center will accelerate Ardent's colocation offering in the United States 41,000 square foot building being upgraded with the latest liquid cooling technology to allow for increased energy capacity from 5MW to 20M

Frankfurt/Main – 2 May 2024 – Northern Data Group's cutting-edge colocation provider, Ardent Data Centers , today announces it has broken ground on construction at its Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania data center site, following its acquisition in January 2024. The site is being retrofitted into a cutting-edge, high-density data center environment, purpose-built to power the next generation of High-Performance Computing. With the engineering review complete, the upgrade of the 7.5-acre site has begun; retrofitting the 41,000-square-foot building with the latest liquid cooling technology to allow for additional power and maximized energy capacity. Pittsburgh is strategically located with access to the entire Eastern Seaboard, with under 10ms latency to major US eastern hubs. The upgrade is due to complete by Q4 2024. The site will have an immediate capacity of 5MW, with plans to upgrade to 20MW in the future. Pittsburgh is a favorable location to support Ardent Data Center's expansion, with supportive local stakeholders. It also has access to an abundance of clean energy from hydroelectric and wind sources. This is aligned to Ardent Data Center's long-term strategy as it continues to pioneer efficient data center environments that give data-intensive organizations optimized performance and availability in the most sustainable way. This site will be the latest advancement of Northern Data Group's strategy to expand Ardent Data Center's global footprint and bring high-density, liquid-cooled solutions to the market, providing colocation services for compute power across the United States and Europe.



Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and CEO, Northern Data Group, commented:

“The continued progress that our Ardent team is making supports Northern Data Group in providing the infrastructure required to fully capitalize on the HPC market. Powering the next generation of HPC innovation is central to our strategy, and scaling the Group's portfolio of data centers through Ardent is core to realizing this ambition. These upgrades are an important step as we continue to deliver on our vision for Ardent to become the global operational leader of next-generational high-density and high-performance compute data center solutions.”



Corey Needles, Managing Director, Ardent Data Centers, commented:

“The Pittsburgh site represents an important next step in the expansion of our portfolio, and I'm delighted to update on our progress as we upgrade the data center at pace. Pittsburgh's location offers multiple benefits for our colocation offering, aligning to our long-term strategy to pioneer efficient data center environments, purpose-built with high-density, liquid cooling solutions.”



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business platforms: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC solutions, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.



Ardent Data Centers: Ardent Data Centers , a Northern Data Group platform, provides future-ready data centers which are purpose-built to power the next generation of High-Performance Computing (HPC). We house the industry's latest chips, combined with the latest liquid cooling systems to offer more power and better availability of on-demand, compute-as-a-service infrastructure. With a proven track record of designing and operating high-performance data centers for over twenty-five years, we're pioneering a new era of efficiency, delivering greater performance, density, and availability.



