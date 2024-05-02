|
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): Bond
NEON EQUITY AG: Prospectus approval for 10% Corporate Bond 2024/2029
02.05.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NEON EQUITY AG: Prospectus approval for 10% Corporate Bond 2024/2029
Offering Period: May 6th, 2024, to March 31st, 2025, at NEON EQUITY Subscription via "Direct Place" of Deutsche Börse from May 6th, 2024, to May 21st, 2024 Expected trading commencement on May 23rd on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's open market
Frankfurt am Main, May 2nd, 2024 – NEON EQUITY AG ("NEON EQUITY") announces that the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority, Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has approved the securities prospectus for the 10% NEON EQUITY Corporate Bond 2024/2029 (ISIN: DE000A383C76). Notification of the prospectus by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) is expected shortly. The bond can be subscribed to from May 6th, 2024 (9:00 a.m. CEST) until March 31st, 2025 (2:00 p.m. CEST), subject to early closure of the offering, at NEON EQUITY as part of the public offering in Germany and Luxembourg. The required subscription forms can be downloaded at #note-2024-2029 . The bond subscription via the "Direct Place" functionality of Deutsche Börse is expected to take place from May 6th, 2024 (9:00 a.m. CEST) to May 21st, 2024 (2:00 p.m. CEST). Additionally, the bond is expected to be offered to investors from Germany and selected states within and outside Europe through a private placement.
The NEON EQUITY bond is expected to be included in the Quotation Board of Deutsche Börse AG (open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) on May 23rd, 2024. The bond has a volume of up to EUR 25 million and can be increased to up to EUR 125 million through another public offering or a private placement.
The proceeds from the bond placement are intended, among other things, for further growth financing and expanding NEON EQUITY's portfolio of investments.
The securities prospectus is available immediately at the following link: #note-2024-2029
DISCLAIMER
Advertising . Potential investors are invited to make a detailed investment decision on the basis of the securities prospectus published at #note-2024-2029 . Approval by the CSSF should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to consider the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities.
ABOUT NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. In doing so, NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY thus pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
...
02.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| NEON EQUITY AG
|
| Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|
| 60598 Frankfurt
|
| Germany
| E-mail:
| ...
| ISIN:
| DE000A3DW408
| WKN:
| A3DW40
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
| EQS News ID:
| 1894485
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN02052024004691010666ID1108167743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.