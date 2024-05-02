Supervisory Board Extends CEO Rob Smith’S Contract, Reinforcing KION Group’S Profitable Growth Path (News With Additional Features)

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board Extends CEO Rob Smith's Contract, Reinforcing KION Group's Profitable Growth Path

Contract extended by five years until end of 2029 Hans Peter Ring, Chairman of the Supervisory Board:“Under Rob Smith's proven leadership we will open the next chapter of the success story of KION.” Frankfurt am Main, May 2, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG has extended Chief Executive Officer Rob Smith's (58) contract by five years, ensuring his leadership until December 31, 2029. This decision underscores the Board's unwavering confidence in Smith's strategic vision, operational expertise, and ability to drive sustained value for the shareholders, customers, and employees. “On behalf of the Supervisory Board I am glad that we can continue our trusted relationship with Rob Smith. I am confident that under Rob's proven leadership we will open the next chapter of the success story of KION”, says Hans Peter Ring, Chairman of the KION Supervisory Board. “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for placing trust in me. I look forward to continuing to lead KION Group's path to sustainable and profitable growth”, says Rob Smith.“Together with our team of the Executive Board and our more than 42,000 employees around the world, we want to shape the future of supply chains globally. We will keep delivering on our business priorities and seize the opportunities offered by our markets and technological innovation.” Before joining KION, Rob Smith was President & CEO of the publicly listed Finnish group Konecranes, a leading international manufacturer of industrial cranes and container port automation. From 2013 to 2019, he was Senior Vice President & General Manager Europe, Africa and Middle East of the global agricultural machinery company AGCO Corporation. Prior to that, he held management positions in automotive supply and capital goods companies in the U.S., France and Germany. Smith holds a BSE in Systems Engineering from Princeton University, an MBA in International Operations & Finance from the University of Texas at Austin – Red McCombs School of Business. He earned his Diplom-Kaufmann and Dr. rer. pol. degrees from the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Koblenz, Germany and wrote his dissertation on Global Supply Chain Performance and Risk Optimisation.

The Company The KION Group is one of the world's leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains-including all related services. The KION Group's solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers' warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries. The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2022. Based on revenue for the year 2022, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the world's leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2022 revenue. At the end of 2023, more than 1.8 million industrial trucks of the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.4 billion in the 2023 financial year. You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database as well as on our respective brands' websites. (cs)



This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release.

