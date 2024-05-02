EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Rating

Scope confirms investment grade rating BBB- of SAF-HOLLAND SE – outlook raised to positive

Bessenbach (Germany), May 02, 2024. The SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, today published the rating report of Scope Ratings GmbH ("Scope").



In it, Scope confirmed SAF-HOLLAND SE's long-term investment grade rating of BBB- and changed the outlook from stable to positive. In the current rating, Scope emphasizes the strong market position, the broad customer base and the high share of the cyclically resilient aftermarket business. In addition, the noticeable improvement in the most important credit ratios and the resulting significant improvement in the financial risk profile are the reason for raising the outlook from stable to positive. A further sustained improvement in the leverage ratio and simultaneous cash flow generation could result in a further upgrade in the medium to long term.

The Scope rating report is available on the SAF-HOLLAND website at



About SAF-HOLLAND SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, and buses. With its around 6,000 dedicated employees worldwide, the company generated sales of EUR 2.11 billion in 2023.



The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, Neway, KLL and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2023.



SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.



SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at





