Resolutions of the 31st Annual General Meeting of DocMorris AG of 2 May 2024 in Zurich

02.05.2024 / 18:45 CET/CEST

Frauenfeld, 2 May 2024

The shareholders approved the annual report and consolidated and statutory financial statements for 2023 and the Board of Directors' proposal for the appropriation of the balance sheet result 2023.

Discharge was granted to all members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

All members of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Compensation Committee were confirmed for a further term of office until the next Annual General Meeting.

Amendments to the Articles of Association: The amendments to the provisions in line with the new company law and the main proposal to adjust the threshold for placing an item on the agenda were approved. The additions to the article in the Articles of Association on conditional share capital for financing, acquisitions and other purposes were also approved.

Buis Bürgi AG as independent proxy and Ernst & Young AG as auditors were re-elected.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Sustainability Report 2023. The shareholders also approved the compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. Mainly based on the recommendations of a proxy advisor who had already criticised the transparency of the compensation system prior to the Annual General Meeting, the 2023 Compensation Report was rejected in a consultative vote. DocMorris will examine this criticism in detail and seek dialogue on this topic with larger shareholders in order to present a Compensation Report next year that is widely accepted.

