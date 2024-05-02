SGT University Announces The Launch Of The Rekhi Centre Of Excellence For The Science Of Happiness

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India SGT University recently held an event to announce the official opening of its new "Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness," a ground-breaking project aimed at fostering positive mental health, happiness, and overall well-being among the university's students, staff, faculty, and its surrounding communities. This initiative comes as a collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rekhi Foundation of Happiness.





SGT University unveils the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness, aiming to cultivate positivity and well-being among its community





The Centre aims to enhance happiness, well-being, and positive mental health among students, staff, faculty members, and the broader community. Located at the heart of the campus opposite the sports ground, the centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including a skills lab, activity area, meditation and mindfulness room, research and internship room, as well as various professional offices and meeting spaces. It is designed to be a nexus for happiness club activities, research, training, counseling, education, and internships at SGT University.





Mr. Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights , graced the event as the chief guest. He applauded the university's efforts, saying,“Happiness is the most precious thing, and establishing a centre dedicated to it is commendable. I wish SGT University all the best in its endeavors for a collectively happier future.”





Students and faculty will benefit immensely from the Centre's extensive programs focusing on emotional intelligence, peace and conflict management, personal growth, interpersonal relationships, crisis intervention, and career development among others. These programs are crafted to foster a supportive and engaging environment, steering the community toward a happier and healthier lifestyle.





Additionally, the Centre introduces a 2-credit (30 hours) curricular program available to all undergraduates and postgraduates. This certificate course delves into the science and practice of leading a happy and meaningful life, facilitated by expert faculty and global professionals employing inductive, experiential learning methods.





Speaking about the Centre, Dr. Waheeda Khan, Advisor to SGT University , highlighted,“In a world filled with challenges, we must prioritise emotional well-being. Our centre will empower each member of SGT University to flourish personally and professionally while also advocating with policymakers for practices that prioritise happiness.”





The Centre is under the guidance of an esteemed Advisory Board including the Managing Trustee, Vice-Chancellor, and external experts such as Prof Manas Kumar Mandal and Dr. Rekhi Singh , alongside other prominent figures from India and abroad. This diverse panel ensures that the Centre's operations align with its mission to elevate research standards and incorporate social objectives and corporate strategies into personal development.





About SGT University

SGT University, Gurugram, one of India's top universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including several undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.





SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse and the home of Asia's first National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing, founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, and the Indian Nursing Council. The university also has a multi-specialty SGT Hospital that is NABL and NABH accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities and provides practical experience to medical students.





The university ensures that its focus is on the community and takes pride in forging connections between its researchers and local businesses needing research collaboration. Furthermore, SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science.





Additionally, it has won several honors for its contributions to higher education, including the "Diamond Rating" from QS I-GAUGE and a“Diamond Band” from R World Institutional Ranking in the“Mental Health & Wellbeing” category.





Because of the university's strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others.





SGT University has established a name for itself in the academic community by consistently producing highly skilled and employable professionals. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish several Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells, and industry-academia associations. These centres support SGT University's efforts to conduct cutting-edge research and academic excellence.



For more information, please visit

.