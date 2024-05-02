(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Key Themes and Takeaways from MWC 2024: 5G, Private Networks, Edge Computing and IoT





>1NCE, an MVNO that has its own IoT platform, announced at MWC that it had reached 22 million managed devices by the end of 2023, with 18,000 customers, after adding more than 7 million devices in 12 months. The company also made public the acquisition of 1IoT in Brazil and roaming agreements with all 3 nationwide MNOs in Brazil, a country with strict permanent roaming regulations.

Other relevant MVNOs with notable presence as exhibitors at MWC 2024 were Velos IoT (17 million connections), Hologram (undisclosed“millions” of connections), Webbing/Wireless Logic (14 million connections), Emnify (undisclosed“millions” of connections), KDDI's Soracom (6 million connections), Eseye (3 million connections), Aeris (100 million, after the acquisition of Ericsson's IoT platform), KORE (19 million connections), Transatel by NTT (3 million connections), Sierra Wireless by Semtech (5 million) and floLive (undisclosed“millions” of connections). The number of connections shows how relevant these players became, sometimes with higher volume than regional MNOs.

Telit Cinterion, an IoT module manufacturer and MVNO, which has an estimated 10 million devices managed by its IoT platform, demonstrated its IoT-as-a-service solutions, with 2 connected module packages called“NExT Connected Module packages” starting at $0.89 per month (100% OPEX). The 1st is an LPWA Package, and the 2nd is an LTE Package, both consisting of a module + SIM Card + connectivity plan + connectivity management platform + device and data management platform. This is a differentiated value proposition, as it also includes the hardware as-a-service.

“5G Reduced Capability (5G RedCap) is expected to be a compelling alternative for LPWAN connectivity in many use cases, such as wearables, industrial and smart city sensors, utilities' smart meters, agriculture devices and sensors, low-end AR/VR applications, and others.” By Renato Pasquini, VP of IoT & Edge Research, Frost & Sullivan

However, 5G RedCap depends on the evolution of CSPs networks to 5G SA, which currently has limited coverage.

China is the most advanced country in terms of 5G RedCap development, with larger tests by China Mobile and China Telecom, for instance, both with 5G SA networks. Meanwhile, Telcos in other countries did technical trials at the end of 2023, such as AT&T in the US and Singtel in Singapore.

The commercial launch of 5G RedCap is expected in late 2024. However, companies such as Telit, and Quectel introduced 5G RedCap modules during MWC 2024. All are based on Qualcomm's X35, the first commercial release of the 17 RedCap modem. Also, TCL announced the first 5G RedCap dongle, which is also based on Qualcomm's X35.

In addition, Fibocom announced a 5G RedCap module using MediaTek's T300, which competes with Qualcomm`s modem.

For 2025, Frost & Sullivan expects 5G RedCap to account for 5 million connections globally, and further growth in the following years.

An important discussion at the 5G IoT Summit during MWC 2024 and among all market participants involved in IoT connectivity was the SGP.32 specification by GSMA.

GSMA intends to facilitate remote SIM provisioning (without the need for physical SIM Card replacement to switch operator) and in-factory profile provisioning. Switching operators is an important feature for IoT, either for choosing the best available coverage for the device or the cheapest, according to the customer`s choice. In addition, to scale deployments globally, profile provisioning must be easy. Those are two essential elements for the IoT connectivity platforms to truly become IoT“hyperscalers”.

Eseye, an IoT MVNO connectivity provider, announced during MWC 2024 a partnership with Thales for“automatic, seamless, optimal local network connection when first powered up” using eSIMs. This goes in line with platform providers trying to simplify the configuration of the high volume of devices, something that SGP.32 is expected to solve after 2025 when the commercial implementation of the specification is likely to take place. Right now, only tests are occurring.

“The SGP.32 specification is likely to replace the SGP.22 specification used in M2M eSIMs because the previous had challenges related to profile management and flexibility in operator choices.” By Renato Pasquini, VP of IoT & Edge Research, Frost & Sullivan

SGP.32 splits the Local Profile Assistant (LPA) into the IoT Profile Assistant (IPA) and the eSIM IoT Remote Manager (eIM), thus simplifying device management and enabling devices to operate efficiently in multiple networks.

Other important themes of this conference were“Humanising AI” and“Manufacturing DX”, both of which AI and GenAI were key topics. In the exhibitor stands, AI and GenAI were also everywhere, showing that this became an important topic for discussion with clients, aiming to optimize and automate numerous functions and processes.

“The comment by T-Mobile on the first day that we will no longer use applications in 5 years gives a big hint to what to expect going forward. Indeed, change driven by AI was a pervasive theme at MWC 2024, but a more important observation was that more progress is being made directly by enterprises as they address their problem statements. This is positive for the industry, but it does leave telcos with a bigger challenge in terms of finding the means to monetize the enterprise segment.” by Mei Lee Quah, Director, ICT Research.

The application of AI in telecom networks is advancing quickly, while GenAI is more concentrated on customer relationships and experience. However, Frost & Sullivan also identified AI as a key growth opportunity at the Edge in applications such as video analytics and quality assurance leveraging computer vision, and also the use of GenAI as a major trend for use in IoT platforms by different providers to facilitate management and operation.

