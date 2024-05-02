These Are The Strangest Things Americans Put In Their Salads

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

From marshmallows to meatballs, beef jerky and hotdogs - a new study has found how Americans are expressing their creative taste buds when it comes to their salads, along with what the 'perfect' salad looks like.

A poll of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed the strangest salad toppings people have used before. Answers included banana, peanut butter, peppermint and popcorn.

Aside from the occasional topping oddity, most people gravitate towards the classics for their salads. The best toppings were found to be cheese (42%), tomatoes (37%), bacon (30%), croutons (28%) and cucumbers (27%).

To add, the best salad dressings are ranch (50%), Italian (30%) and Caesar (25%).





But for 61%, the real“main character” of salads are the greens involved. The best of which were romaine (46%), iceberg (44%), spinach (32%), spring mix (30%) and crunchy green lettuce (26%).

Commissioned by BrightFarm and conducted by OnePoll in celebration of National Salad Month, the study found salads are most enticing depending on their dressing (56%), quality of lettuce (42%), toppings (40%) and the harmony of different flavors (20%).

Over half (57%) said the level of freshness was the biggest factor in how appetizing a salad is. In fact, 78% said they'd refuse to eat a salad when the vegetables have turned soggy.

Over half (55%) admitted having lettuce turn unexpectedly soggy has caused them to eat something less healthy instead.

Four in five (82%) said they've had lettuce in their refrigerator go bad faster than they expected it to and 61% of them have had to make an extra trip to the store as a result.

Sixty percent said they even forget they have lettuce in the fridge on occasion and take up to three days on average before they remember it's still there.

The average person has to toss out lettuce they were planning to use for a meal because it went bad at least twice per month.

“If it's done correctly, a salad can be a perfect meal that combines satisfying flavors, textures, and beautiful colors,” said Jessica Soare, Senior Director of Marketing at BrightFarms.“We can see here that people have an appreciation for the leafy greens. It's important to have a strong base for your salad, allowing all the other pieces to come together in a harmonious and flavorful way. Otherwise, you're left with something that just doesn't feel right.”

Results also found the popularity of salad as a weekly meal option and the habits Americans have developed when eating them. Seventy-eight percent of respondents eat at least two salads per week, and the average person will eat salad leftovers for up to two days after being made.

Over half (53%) would also consider pasta salad as a type of salad, though many did not agree with other, similar common food arguments. For instance, 55% do not consider hotdogs to be sandwiches and a mere 4% prefer their pizza cold.

Over a quarter (26%) also believe they could turn any type of sandwich into a salad.

Respondents were roughly even divided on where they preferred to eat salads. Forty-six percent said they're more likely to eat salads while dining out, citing restaurants are more creative than what they make at home (43%), it tastes better when someone else prepares it (34%) and it takes too much time to prepare salads at home (26%).

Meanwhile, 48% said they prefer to make their salads at home. Salad-makers said when purchasing lettuce, they prioritize freshness (73%), taste (46%) and crunch factor (37%) in what they buy.

And 73% believe lettuce grown and packaged closer to where it's sold is fresher than lettuce grown and packaged further away.

“Everyone deserves a fresh salad that makes them feel satisfied about their choices,” said Soare.“One that retains crispness, freshness, and delicious flavor. After all, anything can be a salad if you want it to be!”

TOP FIVE THINGS THAT MAKE SALADS APPETIZING



Freshness - 57%

Dressing - 56%

Quality of the lettuce - 42%

Toppings - 40% Harmony of different flavors - 20%

Survey methodology:

