Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Reports Record Revenues, EBITDA And Gross Margin Growth, In Annual Fiscal Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SuperCom Ltd. is focused on developing its portfolio of products in support of advanced electronic monitoring (“EM”) solutions, and reported last month record-level revenues and EBITDA during the past year SuperCom's recent positive financials report represents the results of the company's efforts to introduce non-incarceration EM alternatives around the world, with inroads in Europe and the U.S. resulting in significant contracts Electronic technology for tracking criminal offenders and other court-administered programs provides a more economical approach to security than incarceration in cases where such options applicable
Electronic-monitoring (“EM”) security solutions developer
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)
has seen its revenues and gross margin grow dramatically as it serves a worldwide market for court-administered security needs and other identity technology concerns.
The technology solutions company reported its Q4 and fiscal year-end financial results April 22, noting a 51 percent jump in annual revenue (its third consecutive year of growth), a 60 percent increase in gross profits for the year and a remarkable 2,350 percent burst in its...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN02052024000224011066ID1108167632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.