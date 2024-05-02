Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Reports Record Revenues, EBITDA And Gross Margin Growth, In Annual Fiscal Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SuperCom Ltd. is focused on developing its portfolio of products in support of advanced electronic monitoring (“EM”) solutions, and reported last month record-level revenues and EBITDA during the past year

SuperCom's recent positive financials report represents the results of the company's efforts to introduce non-incarceration EM alternatives around the world, with inroads in Europe and the U.S. resulting in significant contracts Electronic technology for tracking criminal offenders and other court-administered programs provides a more economical approach to security than incarceration in cases where such options applicable

Electronic-monitoring (“EM”) security solutions developer

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)

has seen its revenues and gross margin grow dramatically as it serves a worldwide market for court-administered security needs and other identity technology concerns.

The technology solutions company reported its Q4 and fiscal year-end financial results April 22, noting a 51 percent jump in annual revenue (its third consecutive year of growth), a 60 percent increase in gross profits for the year and a remarkable 2,350 percent burst in its...

