Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Sees Continued Growth, Signs Two New Contracts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBR safe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of next-generation, transdermal alcohol-detection solutions, continues to strengthen its position as it announces new contracts. The company recently signed a hardware/software agreement with a three-facility behavioral health provider as well as a reseller agreement with a new channel partner servicing the justice, workplace-safety and family-law markets. These new contracts expand the company's footprint in key markets, including Southern California and Texas. Based in California, the three-facility provider offers a full continuum of care, including inpatient detoxification and residential treatment to outpatient services. The customer enabled point-of-care screening by purchasing and installing a SOBRcheck(TM) device in each of its three facilities. Texas-based Alcohol Monitoring Solutions DBA

365IID has purchased both SOBRcheck devices and SOBRsure(TM) devices; the company plans to order additional devices in the next month. SOBRsafe has signed 18 new accounts in 2024, compared to three accounts in 2023.

To view the full press release, visit



About

SOBR Safe Inc.



SOBRsafe offers an advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology that detects and instantaneously reports in real time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. Alcohol misuse is the fourth-leading cause of preventable death in America and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive, inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive-detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, as well as for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). SOBRsafe is

creating a culture of prevention and support. For more information about SOBRsafe, visit



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at



