Omar Abdullah, 8 Others File Nomination Papers For Baramulla LS Seat (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) Nine more candidates, including National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, filed their nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat at the office of the Baramulla Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Minga Sherpa on Thursday

Mir Mohammad Fayaz, a former Rajya Sabha member, and Mohammad Rafiq Rather, both from the People's Democratic Party, Farooq Ahmad Bhat from National Youth Party's J&K unit, Irfan Ahmad Chack from the Bharat Jodo Party, Khursheed Ahmad Shah from the Rashtriya Jankranti Party, Abdul Hamid Gojree from the Aam Janta Party Democratic, and Independents Mehraj Uddin Najar and Basharat Hussain Najar also filed their nomination papers.

Sajad Gani Lone of the People's Conference and incarcerated former legislator, Engineer Rashid have already filed papers for this Lok Sabha seat.

The last date for filling nomination papers from Baramulla is May 3 and the seat is slated to go in for elections on May 20 in the fifth phase.