Afghanistan's Journalism Structure Erodes: Crifo

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan journalists face uptick in harassment, detention and women representation in this profession has declined in current situation, a statement from the US Diplomatic Mission for Afghanistan said on Thursday.

The statement, marking the World Press Freedom Day quoted US Diplomatic Mission's Spokesperson Mario Crifo saying that a disheartening uptick in the harassment and detention of journalists had been noted in this situation.

It added the regulatory environment for media remained ambiguous, and access to information about government activities has been curtailed.

Disappointingly, the number of women in the profession and the representation of women in Afghan media has declined and so too have the opportunities for women to attain the education they need to be contributors and leaders in the media sector.

Crifo said:“Like many Afghans and partners in the international community, I witness a slow erosion of the talent, independence, diversity, and the information infrastructure that has been the source of Afghan media's strength and success.”

However, despite these changes and challenges, Afghan journalists and media professionals continue to survive. They work hard to maintain a commitment to truth and the journalistic ethics of accuracy, independence, impartiality, humanity, and accountability. In doing so, they struggle to preserve Afghan media's most valuable asset - its credibility.

“On this World Press Freedom Day, I am proud to stand in solidarity with my colleagues in Afghan media, and with journalists everywhere who bring forth truth where and when it is needed most-and that's right here, right now.”

“On behalf of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Chief of Mission Karen Decker, I reaffirm the United States' commitment to defending press freedom in Afghanistan and around the world.”

