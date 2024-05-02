GWM Builds A Rich Product Lineup, Providing New Energy High-Tech Driving Experience

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China – On April 25, GWM appeared at the Auto China 2024, showcasing the brand's major new products and strong new energy technology foundation, highlighting GWM's development achievements of new energy products.







At the auto show, GWM displayed a variety of high-tech new energy products from the brand's five vehicle lines. In the field of new energy products, GWM continues to expand its product lineup, providing HEV, PHEV, EV and other power products, building a diversified product portfolio of“multiple categories + multiple power systems” to meet the needs of global owners and adapt to complex driving environments.

Global partners and media have spoken highly of GWM's new energy products. Mexican media stated that GWM products perfectly combine new energy and high-tech vehicle systems, demonstrating a very high level of vehicle manufacturing. The dealer representative said that GWM's new energy products have stable and strong power and excellent acceleration performance, which were amazing and impressive during the test drive.

GWM continues to develop its product technology and is committed to providing high-tech products for global owners. At the booth, GWM focused on displaying the research and development results of the powertrain system, such as the Hi4/Hi4-T technology, highlighting GWM's strong research and development strength and industry-leading level of R&D investment, and demonstrating its outstanding corporate competitive strength.

In addition, GWM continues to promote the development and application of product software technology. GWM has upgraded the technology of owner-vehicle interconnection by integrating AI technology and big data in the vehicle system, with industry-leading response speed. Coffee Pilot, the driving assistant system, has already been installed in the existing product line, and city driving NOA and other assisted driving functions have also successfully completed the research and development and field driving test, and are expected to realize the application of products in the near future to better help users adapt to complex driving environments.

With excellent product design and superior quality, GWM products have gained good reputation and wide acclaim both at home and abroad. In March, GWM NEV DAY was held in Australia, where Australian partners, media and owner representatives were able to experience the outstanding power performance and luxurious interior design of the GWM TANK 500 HEV. This month, GWM joined hands with local partners in the UAE to hold a“Special Luxury Appreciation Event” for GWM WEY 80 products, showcasing the top-class driving experience of luxury MPVs, which highlights GWM's quality and charisma.

GWM is committed to providing high-quality and intelligent mobility choices. In the direction of high-tech, high-value, new energy development, GWM will continue to adhere to the strategy of“long-termism” and steadily promote the ecological globalization process, bringing new energy and high-tech driving experience to global users.