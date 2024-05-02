Afternoon Tea The Luxe Way At Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Whenever luxury intertwines with New York's essence, the first thing that comes to my mind is the opulence and sophistication seamlessly merging into a show like Gossip Girl, or Breakfast at Tiffany's. It might not be really a breakfast-breakfast, but the fine jewelry house David Webb New York, that has been synonymous with minimalistic yet extravagant designs, epitomizing understated luxury and timeless elegance, has partnered with Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha for an exclusive showcase and afternoon tea experience.

It's not the first time that a hotel and a fine jewellery house would've shown its affection for auteur, and to be honest, semantics-or frankly, specifics-don't matter. The collaboration has opened its doors for one month only, ongoing till May22, and at a place where it would have a maximum impact: the hotel's bright and sophisticated Peacock Alley lounge, making it the de facto, high-octane experience where sweets, bites, and pastries draw inspiration from the intricate jewellery designs of David Webb, featuring signature elements such as textured gold, mesmerizing animal motifs, and elaborate enamel and rock crystal craftsmanship.

Visual links between the menu of the afternoon tea and the opulent pieces that are a projection of David Webb's debut in Doha early this year purposes sales in different ways. The American jeweler opened in Msheireb Downtown Doha earlier this year as the brand's first standalone international presence and regional flagship. The operations of luxury hotels and designer outlets have little in common. But, that hasn't stopped fashion brands from opening eateries and collaborating for exclusive experiences through which they can find new ways to woo customers. And well, seems like it has been a successful model where luxury meets fine dining experience.

If you're about ready to make a visit, prepare to make a reservation, well, well in advance. Because this afternoon tea experience is a houseful!

MENAFN02052024000067011011ID1108167604