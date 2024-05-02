Inaugural WELL Conference Comes To Long Beach, WELL 2024 Events Ongoing Worldwide

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /3BL/ - The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for driving market transformation through healthy buildings, organizations and communities, will host its flagship WELL Conference in Long Beach, Calif., May 7-9, 2024. The three-day event features internationally recognized industry leaders inspiring action around place and human health, and will provide enhanced and dynamic opportunities to connect and learn. The WELL Conference seeks to reinvent the event experience by prioritizing attendee health with curated wellness activities and open-air programming.

“The inaugural WELL Conference promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for meaningful connections, enriching learning experiences and unique moments to recharge, all centering around a critical health imperative: to transform the places where we spend our time so that they enhance our health and well-being,” said Rachel Hodgdon, IWBI President and CEO .“On our mission to create people-first places for everyone, everywhere, the WELL Conference serves as a springboard for action, with sessions that will energize, inspire and ignite lasting change.”

The event will feature MainStage sessions, technical discussions and roundtables focused on equity, building health and technology, social sustainability, artificial intelligence, the role of health leadership in government and more.

The event will feature:



Maya Bird-Murphy, Founder, Mobile Makers

Cindy Blackstock, Executive Director, First Nations Child and Family Caring Society

Gabrielle Bullock, FAIA, NOMAC, IIDA, LEED AP, Principal, Director of Global Diversity, Perkins&Will

Dr. Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS, 17th Surgeon General of the United States; IWBI Governance Council Member

Eran Chen, Founder and Executive Director, ODA

Cheryl Durst, Executive Vice President and CEO, IIDA; IWBI Governance Council Member

Rick Fedrizzi, Executive Chairman, IWBI

Jessica Green, Ph.D, Program Manager, Resilient Systems, Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

Dr. Courtney Howard, Emergency Physician in Yellowknives Dene Territory, a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Calgary, and the Vice Chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance

Stephen Huddart, Adjunct Professor, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria; IWBI Governance Council Member

Ramy Kim, Project Manager, Designing Justice + Designing Spaces

Yasushi Kinoshita, Chairperson, Green Building Japan; Representative Member, Eminence Partners G.K.; IWBI Governance Council Member

Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

George R. Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls International

The Honorable Brendan Owens, Chief Sustainability Officer, United States Department of Defense

Michael Przytula, Managing Director, Intelligent & Digital Workplaces, Accenture

Yiselle Santos Rivera, Principal and Global Director of Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, HKS

Kyle Steele, Founder/President, Global Wave Integration

Dr. Esther Sternberg, MD, Research Director, Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, University of Arizona

Dana Vollmer-Grant, Assoc AIA, WELL AP, CBSM, 5x Olympic Gold Medalist, Associate, Programming Specialist, ELS Architecture and Urban Design

Emily Watkins, Chief Client Officer, The Instant Group Dr. Michelle Williams, ScD, Joan and Julius Jacobson Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

“We are proud to host the WELL Conference in the great state of California, tapping into the overall power of face-to-face engagement and simply incredible content,” said Kimberly Lewis Inkumsah, Executive Vice President, Equity, Engagement and Events, IWBI. “We're focused on key topics and trends that are transforming our world and our well-being, creating time and space for attendees to integrate well-being into every aspect of their time on the ground. Let's go!”

Founding sponsors of the WELL Conference include Milliken, Shaw Industries, Panasonic and Metropolis magazine.

Following successful WELL 2024 regional summits in Singapore, Xi'An and Mumbai, the second half of the year promises continued gatherings across the globe, including in:



Milan: May 20

Tokyo: May 31

Sydney: June 18

Taipei: June 20

Hong Kong: June 21-22

Shanghai: July TBC

Bangalore: August 7

Toronto: September 26

London: October 15

São Paulo: October 22

New York: November TBC Dubai: December TBC

These gatherings embody the principles of WELL and a commitment to places that enrich, inspire and support human health. Registration for the regional summits is open at wellcertified/events . In addition, in September, IWBI will host its first Healthy Building Policy Summit in Washington, D.C.

The WELL Building Standard (WELL), the world's leading roadmap for creating and certifying spaces that advance health and well-being, is now being used across more than 5 billion square feet of space in over 130 countries, reflecting its rapid and widespread adoption. WELL, which is also used by over 150 companies from the Fortune and Global 500, helps support the health and well-being of an estimated 25 million people in nearly 74,000 commercial and residential locations around the world.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here .

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

