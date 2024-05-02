BREAKING | Cease Post-Election Beneficiary Schemes Through Ads, Surveys Or Apps: ECI To Political Parties

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a bid to uphold the integrity and fairness of the ongoing General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India has issued a stern advisory to all national and state political parties. The directive, released on Thursday, calls for an immediate halt to any activities involving the registration of individuals for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes through advertisements, surveys, or apps.

The Commission's move comes in response to several instances it has observed during the ongoing elections, where individuals have been encouraged to register for post-election benefits. Such actions, the Commission highlighted, could create the perception of a one-to-one transactional relationship between voters and the promised benefits. Moreover, there is a risk of these activities leading to quid-pro-quo arrangements, potentially inducing voters to cast their ballots in a particular manner.

While acknowledging that generic electoral promises are permissible, the Election Commission emphasized the need to distinguish between authentic surveys and biased attempts to enroll people in programs for political gain. These activities, often disguised as legitimate survey endeavors or efforts to inform about government programs or party agendas related to individual benefits, blur the lines of transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

To enforce its advisory, the Election Commission has directed all District Election Officers to take appropriate actions against any such advertisements within the statutory provisions. This proactive measure aims to ensure that the electoral process remains free from undue influence or inducement, reaffirming the Commission's commitment to upholding the democratic principles of fairness and impartiality.