IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu Expresses Admiration For Nitish Reddy's Recent Performances With Sunrisers Hyderabad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During an advertisement shoot, Superstar Mahesh Babu had the pleasure of meeting players from the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team. Among them was Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, the current captain of SRH, who joined Mahesh Babu for the event. Alongside Cummins, players Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Trpathi, and Nitish Kumar Reddy also interacted with the renowned actor during the shoot.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his highly-anticipated next project, tentatively titled 'SSMB 29,' under the direction of the cinematic genius SS Rajamouli. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate this collaboration, anticipating what promises to be an exceptional cinematic experience. Mahesh Babu is meticulously working to embody the visionary director Rajamouli's creative vision, recently revealing a surprising new look that has captivated fans.

During the shoot, Mahesh Babu graciously posed for photographs with the cricketers, creating memorable moments for all involved. The Sunrisers Hyderabad management took to social media to share a series of these pictures, captioning them,“SunRisers meets Superstar of Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu.” Additionally, the cricketers themselves shared snapshots of their time with Mahesh Babu on their individual Instagram accounts, generating excitement among their followers. Mahesh Babu reciprocated the gesture, commenting on the posts with words of encouragement:“Cheers, @sunrisershyd!! All the best!!”

Nitish Reddy posted the picture with Mahesh Babu on Instagram and captioned it - "My father is a huge admirer of the evergreen and the legendary actor Krishna sir. Always had the desire to meet Mahesh Babu. As destiny would have it, I was fortunate enough to cross paths and meet him today. Indeed, a dream come true"

