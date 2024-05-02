IANS Interview: If There Was No Democracy, Could You Have Abused Prime Minister On Daily Basis, Asks Pramod Krishnam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Kalki Dhaam Peethadheeshwar and the sacked Congress leader spoke exclusively to IANS on Thursday and described Indian democracy as the best in the world.

Taking potshots at the Congress and other Opposition parties, Pramod Krishnam asked "if there was no democracy in the country, could you abuse the Prime Minister on daily basis?"

He said this while lambasting top Congress leaders for making false claims about the country on foreign territories like 'democracy is dead in India, Muslims are under threat'.

He told IANS that he returned from Abu Dhabi recently and was startled to see the state of affairs there.

He said that nobody could utter an insulting remark for the rulers. If anyone makes any derogatory remark, he is put behind bars there.

"There is no better democracy in the world than India," he said.

He said that Opposition parties take turns to abuse and curse the Prime Minister on daily basis, they remain unrestrained in attacking the Prime Minister and still enjoy full freedom.

Praising PM Modi's conduct in the face of such adversity, Krishnam said he remains committed to his goals and keeps serving the country with full devotion.

"What is his fault? He led the movement for Ram Mandir and got it constructed after 500 years. If he talks about equal rights for all 140 crore citizens, is it a crime? He has ensured free ration to 80 crore people for more than 5 years, is it a crime? If he got more than 150 vaccines administered, is it a crime?" he asked. Krishnam further showered praise on PM Modi for bringing a global recognition for the country.

"Had Narendra Modi not been country's Prime Minister, there would not have been a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. There wouldn't have been a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi as well," Pramod Krishnam told IANS.