BJP Declares Candidates For Six More Assembly Seats In Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced a list of six candidates for the upcoming elections to the 147-member Odisha Assembly, including some changes.

With this, the party has announced 146 names and only the candidate for the Nilgiri Assembly seat in the Balasore district remains to be finalised.

The party has fielded renowned gynaecologist Dr Purna Chandra Mohapatra from the Barabati-Cuttack constituency of Cuttack district, replacing senior party leader Sameer Dey, and Shambhunath Rout from Ghasipura seat in Keonjhar district, in place of Prithviraj Kunar.

The party has also nominated Prakash Chandra Ranabijuli, Umesh Chandra Jena, Sudhanshu Nayak, and Ashish Patra from Begunia in Khorda district, Bari in Jajpur district, Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district, and Bhogarai constituency in Balasore district, respectively.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal has already declared its final list of candidates for the 147 Assembly constituencies.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1 and vote counting will be held on June 4.