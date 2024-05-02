Temporary Raj Bhavan Staffer Accuses Bengal Governor Of 'Molestation'

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) In a startling development, a temporary female staff at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday filed a written complaint with the police accusing Governor C.V. Ananda Bose of outraging her modesty.

Police sources said that late on Thursday afternoon, a woman claiming to be a temporary staff attached to the Peace Room in the Raj Bhavan approached the officer-in-charge of the police outpost located inside the Governor's House and accused Ananda Bose of molesting her.

The officer immediately contacted the local Hare Street police station, under which the Raj Bhavan falls, following which the police reached the Governor's House.

Later, the woman was taken to the Hare Street police station from the Raj Bhavan, where she registered a written complaint accusing the Governor of 'molesting' her on the pretext of providing her a permanent job.

Till the time of filing of this report, no official reaction or statement came from the Governor's House in the matter.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kolkata later on Thursday and is supposed to spend the night at the Raj Bhavan.

The Prime Minister will address three election rallies in West Bengal on Friday.

Security measures have been tightened in and around the Raj Bhavan following the police complaint against the Governor.