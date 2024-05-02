Brazil’S Bradesco Overcomes Challenges, Beats Expectations In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amid a strategic overhaul, Bradesco revealed its first quarter 2024 performance, recording a net profit of R$ 4.211 billion ($809.82 million).



This figure denotes a slight 1.6% decrease from last year, yet showcases a robust 46.3% surge from the previous quarter.



Despite an initial lukewarm reception, the bank's earnings surpassed the anticipated R$3.893 billion ($755.38 million), delighting market analysts and stakeholders.



CEO Marcelo Noronha highlighted this as a testament to Bradesco's resilience, reflecting growth in credit portfolios and a reduction in default rates.









The bank significantly reduced its provisions for non-performing loans by 17.9% year-over-year and 25.8% quarter-over-quarter. This resulted in a reduction to R$ 7.811 billion ($1.504 billion).















This proactive management led to a drop in the non-performing loan rate to 4.8%, a clear improvement that emphasizes Bradesco's strong risk controls.



Additionally, the insurance operations contributed positively, generating R$3.997 billion ($771.54 million), an 8.9% increase from the previous year.



This success contrasts with a competitive backdrop where Bradesco navigates pressures on financial margins and service fees.



Specifically, the bank faced a 9% decrease in financial margin to R$ 15.152 billion ($2.919 billion), attributed to aggressive competition from digital banks and innovative services like PIX.



Nonetheless, the Treasury operations turned a new leaf, securing R$ 630 million ($121.15 million), marking a reversal from previous losses.

Bradesco's Growth and Efficiency Drive

The bank's credit portfolio also expanded modestly to R$ 889.9 billion ($171.338 million), demonstrating cautious yet consistent growth.









In tackling these competitive pressures, Bradesco tightened its expense management.









This resulted in a 4.4% year-over-year increase in operating expenses to R$ 13.360 billion ($2.57 billion). However, there was a significant 10.5% reduction from the last quarter.















As Bradesco progresses with its restructuring, it aims to enhance sustainable growth and improve operational efficiency.



This strategic focus is crucial as the bank strives to match and eventually surpass its rivals, Itaú and Banco do Brasil, in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

MENAFN02052024007421016031ID1108166972