IBM Expands Software Availability To 92 Nations In AWS Marketplace Including India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) IT major IBM on Thursday announced the expansion of its software portfolio globally to 92 countries in AWS Marketplace, including India.

This expansion will provide clients more access to IBM's artificial intelligence (AI) and data technologies within a portfolio of 44 listings and 29 SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) offerings available for purchase, the company said.

"Our collaboration with AWS is a prime example of how we're working with other companies to meet the needs of clients, making it as easy as possible for them to do business with IBM and accelerate their transformation journeys," Nick Otto, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships, IBM, said in a statement.

Moreover, the IT major said that it is also launching 15 new IBM Consulting professional services and assets on AWS Marketplace, exclusively designed for AWS.

As per the company, these new service offerings are aligned with client needs and demand, focused on data and application modernisation, security services, and tailored industry-specific solutions.

"By leveraging the speed and simplified procurement

capabilities of AWS Marketplace, customers can now more easily access IBM's cutting-edge solutions, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation and drive innovation at scale," said Matt Yanchyshyn, General Manager of AWS Marketplace and Partner Services at AWS.