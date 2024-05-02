Sex Scandal: Ex-PM Deve Gowda’S Son HD Revanna Files Anticipatory Bail Petition In Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) Former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda's son, JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna has filed a petition on Thursday seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the case of sexual harassment lodged against him by a woman who used to work in his house as domestic help.

HD Revanna's son and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's obscene videos showing sexual harassment and abuse of women have taken the political circles in Karnataka by storm.

The anticipatory bail petition by HD Revanna has been submitted to the Session's Court in Bengaluru.

Sources stated that the petition has been moved in the backdrop of fear of arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), even as the sections invoked in the FIR are bailable.

Meanwhile, the SIT authorities have produced the victim in the case before the judge and got her statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

The Holenarasipura Police had registered a case under IPC Sections 354 (A), (D), 506 and 509 against JD(S) MLA Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna based on the complaint by the 47-year-old victim.

The case was transferred to the SIT and probed along with the sex videos scandal involving his son Prajwal Revanna. In this, Prajwal is named as the second accused.

The victim had stated that she was a relative of Revanna. In 2013 after the death of her son, Revanna asked her to come to his house and promised to get her a job.

“I joined at his residence. There were six maids at the house and everyone was scared whenever Prajwal Revanna came home. Even the male workers warned women to be careful,” she said.

“Revanna called me to his room and he used to pull my hand in the store room whenever his wife Bhavani Revanna was not around. He used to touch my body on the pretext of giving fruits. He pulled off my saree pin,” the victim alleged.

She added in her complaint,“Prajwal Revanna came from behind and touched my body and pinched me on the abdomen while I was working in the kitchen. I was called to apply oil and sexually harassed. The accused also tried to have dirty conversations with my daughter and she blocked his numbers.”

The victim also stated that she had quit her job following the experience.

The victim said she was scared after watching the obscene videos of women involving Prajwal Revanna and her husband was suspecting her and asking her what if her video comes out?

She has also expressed threat to her life in the complaint.