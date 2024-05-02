               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Issues Decision Establishing National Planning Council


5/2/2024 9:27:01 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Thursday Amiri Decision No. 13 of 2024 establishing National Planning Council.

The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

