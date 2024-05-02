Ukrainian Forces Taking Measures To Drive Russian Invaders Out Of Ocheretyne - Voloshyn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces are taking measures to drive the Russian invaders out of the village of Ocheretyne in the eastern Donetsk region.

That's according to Lt. Col. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, Ukrinform reports, citing ArmyInform .

"With regard to the situation in Ocheretyne, the enemy managed to break through and dig in in this settlement. Part of it is under the control of the enemy. This part is under our fire control. The Armed Forces and Defense Forces are taking all measures to drive the enemy out of there. Heavy fighting is currently going on there. The Armed Forces are monitoring this situation," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the enemy deployed up to four brigades in this area to develop their tactical success and break through Ukrainian defenses.

"For our part, measures are also being taken to stabilize the situation, in particular, to regain control over Ocheretyne. To do so, additional forces and resources have been deployed from the reserve," he said.

Earlier, Voloshyn stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces controlled two-thirds of the villages of Ocheretyne and Soloviove.