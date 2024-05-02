ADA University Hosts 11Th Annual Career Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On May 2, 2024, the 12th Career Fair was held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

137 institutions were represented at the Career fair held underthe slogan "Bridge between talents and career paths". Supported byABB and the ADA University Foundation, the fair, which began itsactivities on April 16th, concluded with Career PreparationWeek.

Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector for State, External, and StudentAffairs at ADA University, highlighted the opportunities providedto students by the 12th edition of the Career Fair and announcedthe record number of companies participating this year.

Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADAUniversity, emphasised the significant progress made bothquantitatively and qualitatively at the Career Fair, noting theexistence of various mechanisms for job opportunities between ADAUniversity and employers.

Natiq Haciyev, President of the ADA University Foundation,expressed that the ongoing collaboration between ABB and ADAUniversity over the past 4 years is one of the successful examplesof university-private sector relations, stating that theserelationships will contribute to increasing the number of students'social projects and their academic development in the future.

Malahat Abdullayeva, director of IBA's Human Resourcesdepartment, stated that IBA collaborates with many localuniversities, with ADA University ranking high on the list due tothe distinction of its students in education. It's no coincidencethat already 50 graduates of ADA University are working at IBA.

During the fair, representatives of the "Big four companies" inAzerbaijan, as well as the Ministries of Energy, Justice, Economy,and Internal Affairs, PASHA Holding, and start-up companies,including banks, tourism, and communication sectors, provideddetailed information to fair participants about their activitiesand career opportunities.

The fair provided an opportunity for ADA University students andgraduates to network with potential employers, present theirresumes directly to them, and participate in on-siteinterviews.

Furthermore, during the closing ceremony held today as part ofCareer Preparation Week, the names of 5 students who passed thespecial selection organized by companies were announced, and theywere offered internship opportunities at those companies.